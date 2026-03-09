Friends of Cancer Patients supports 6,000 beneficiaries over three years

SHARJAH, 9th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah-based non-profit Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) has expanded its outreach in recent years, organising 158 psychosocial and emotional support events since 2022 that have reached more than 6,000 patients, their families and caregivers.

Programmes included hospital visits, counselling sessions, practical workshops, advocacy engagement and recreational outings aimed at reducing isolation during prolonged treatment.

Research published in peer-reviewed international medical journals indicates that between 35 and 40 percent of cancer patients meet diagnostic criteria for a psychiatric disorder.

A large-scale review analysing 183 studies over two decades found that depression affects around 27 percent of patients globally.

Health specialists warn that unmanaged psychological strain can affect quality of life, adherence to treatment and long-term recovery outcomes.

Aisha Al Mulla, Director of FOCP, said cancer care must be delivered through an integrated system that addresses emotional well-being alongside medical and financial needs. “Psychological and emotional support improves quality of life and strengthens a patient’s ability to cope with treatment. Professional counselling, community engagement and a supportive environment are fundamental in the fight against cancer.”