Amlak Finance posts AED3.12 billion total income for 2025

DUBAI, 9th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Amlak Finance PJSC reported a net profit after income tax of AED1.47 billion for 2025, compared with AED12 million in 2024, the company said on Monday.

Total income for the full year 2025 increased significantly to AED3.12 billion, compared to AED233 million in 2024.

This substantial growth was driven by property sales, primarily the successful sale of the Ras Al Khor land bank, which was completed in July 2025 and generated total proceeds of AED2.9 billion, resulting in a gain of AED2.14 billion during the year.

Amlak’s operating costs for the year decreased by 9 percent to AED92 million, compared to AED101 million in the same period last year.

Due to the significant profitability achieved during 2025, the company has fully offset its accumulated losses and reported retained earnings at year-end, the first time in 15 years.

“2025 was a definitive year for Amlak, as disciplined execution and strong governance translated into considerable advances in our performance and financial strength. Looking ahead, we remain focused on sustainable, long-term value creation and contributing to the continued advancement of the UAE’s real estate sector and its economic landscape," said Jamal Hamed Almarri, Chairman of the board of directors of Amlak Finance PJSC.

Arif Albastaki, CEO of Amlak Finance PJSC, said, “We strengthened our capital structure by settling obligations with key financiers and exiting the Common Terms Agreement, simplifying the business and enhancing financial flexibility. We also progressed the divestment of our Egypt subsidiary and completed our exit from the Saudi associate. With a stronger balance sheet, we are well positioned to pursue disciplined growth, improve strategic outcomes, and advance Amlak’s long-term priorities.”