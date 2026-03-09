Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre finalises preparation for last 10 days of Ramadan

ABU DHABI, 9th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre (SZGMC) has finalised its preparations to welcome worshippers during the last 10 days of Ramadan, with enhanced readiness across all its affiliated landmarks: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque in Al Ain, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah, and Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque in Ras Al Khaimah.

The preparations include comprehensive services designed to meet the needs of all visitors and ensure smooth access for worshippers performing daily prayers in an atmosphere filled with serenity and spiritual calm, especially with the increasing turnout of worshippers during these blessed days and nights.

With the arrival of these blessed nights, the centre is set to revive the spiritual rituals of the last 10 days by holding Taraweeh and Tahajjud prayers at its mosques.

Tahajjud will take place daily at midnight (12:00 am), in a profoundly spiritual ambience led by a distinguished group of the mosque’s imams: Idris Abkar, Yahya Aishan, Alaa Al Mizjaji, Abdullah Al Baloushi, and Abdulbasit Abdulsamad, in addition to hosting reciter Raad Al Kurdi.

The centre continues to broadcast the prayers live daily through its official YouTube channel (@szgmc) and Instagram account (@szgmc_ae), as well as through television coverage in collaboration with Abu Dhabi TV and Fujairah TV.

To facilitate access to the mosques, the centre has allocated more than 8,000 parking spaces at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, including 1,500 spaces for women and over 60 spaces for People of Determination. Additional parking areas are also available near Wahat Al Karama, ADNEC, and Zayed Sports City, supported by shuttle buses operating throughout the last 10 nights to transport worshippers to and from the mosque for Tahajjud prayers.

A detailed instructional video has been shared, highlighting all parking zones and access gates according to the official maps published on the Centre’s social media platforms.

Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque in Al Ain has allocated 2,176 parking spaces, including 28 for People of Determination, while Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah offers more than 2,000 parking spaces. To ensure seamless movement, all mosques have opened their various entrances for easy access and exit.

The centre has increased the number of mobile information points across the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, doubled the number of call centre staff providing 24/7 support, and provided approximately 1,500 prayer rugs for outdoor areas in addition to more than 30,000 disposable prayer mats around the colonnades.

To ease movement inside the mosque, the centre has designated over 70 electric carts to support worshippers, People of Determination, and the elderly from parking areas to prayer halls. It has also provided 3,515 comfortable seats and more than 50 wheelchairs for senior citizens and People of Determination.

For children’s safety, the centre provides identification wristbands at all information points to help communicate with their guardians when needed.

Ambulances, a field hospital, and Civil Defence teams are also stationed on-site to respond to any emergencies.

Across all affiliated mosques, the centre has supplied all necessary amenities, including wheelchairs, medical chairs, water, Qur’an copies, and disposable prayer mats.

Visiting hours during the last 10 days have been scheduled to accommodate Tahajjud prayer times: daily from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, except Fridays from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi and Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah.

To keep the public informed of all updates, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre provides the community with detailed information, including the schedule of reciters for the last 10 days, access maps to entry gates, locations of parking and prayer areas, as well as imam schedules and daily supplications shared across the mosque’s social media platforms.

Updates can be followed via: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Abu Dhabi: @szgmc_ae; Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque Al Ain: @skgmuae; Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Fujairah: @szgmfuj; and Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque Ras Al Khaimah: @skgmrak.