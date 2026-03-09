Dalio Philanthropies pledges to contribute AED5 million to Edge of Life campaign

DUBAI, 9th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Dalio Philanthropies has pledged to contribute AED5 million in support of the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger, launched in Ramadan by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of raising a minimum of AED1 billion to be invested in fighting childhood hunger worldwide.

Dalio Philanthropies’ pledge was announced during a Suhoor event organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), which brought together philanthropic and business leaders in collaboration with Badr Jafar, Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Business and Philanthropy, at the Armani Dubai Hotel, Burj Khalifa.

Ray Dalio, Founder of Dalio Philanthropies, said the campaign aims to address the unconscionable fact that so many children around the globe are still suffering. "We share the same values as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed and are thankful for the opportunity to contribute to helping so many children and setting them on a better path for life.”

Dalio added, “Our contribution to this campaign reflects our confidence in its pragmatic approach of helping underserved communities struggling to meet basic needs and our shared commitment to the campaign’s mission of protecting millions of children from the threat of acute malnutrition.”

The campaign is organised in partnership with UNICEF, Save the Children, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), and Action Against Hunger. It places special focus on children facing the threat of hunger in the world’s most vulnerable communities, particularly in areas of natural disasters and conflicts, with statistics showing that five children under the age of 5 die of malnutrition and hunger around the world every minute.