Emirati doctors: Government support strengthens role of private hospitals in advancing healthcare

ABU DHABI, 9th March, 2026 (WAM) – Emirati doctors have affirmed that the support provided by the UAE to the healthcare sector has strengthened the role of private hospitals as key partners in advancing the healthcare system and enabling national medical professionals to work in advanced environments aligned with the latest global practices.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), on the occasion of Emirati Doctor’s Day observed annually on 11th March, they highlighted that the country’s continued investment in medical education and specialised training, alongside its advanced healthcare environment, has created broad opportunities for Emirati physicians to develop professionally and actively contribute to improving the quality of medical services provided to the community.

Dr. Ahmed Al Neyadi, Consultant Ophthalmologist at Burjeel Medical City in Abu Dhabi, said that Emirati Doctor’s Day represents a national occasion to renew commitment to the noble mission of medicine and to reinforce the values of serving the community within a well-established national system that believes in empowering Emirati doctors and providing the foundations for success and excellence in their professional journey.

He added that Emirati physicians working in the private sector enjoy extensive opportunities for professional development within the advanced healthcare environment provided by the UAE, which encourages continuing medical education, scientific research and subspecialisation, enabling them to deliver the highest levels of healthcare to patients.

Dr. Al Neyadi emphasised that the UAE has succeeded in building an integrated system that supports the empowerment of Emirati doctors and enhances their professional and scientific capabilities by providing advanced educational and training opportunities both locally and internationally, reflecting the country’s firm national vision to invest in national medical cadres and elevate healthcare services to the highest global standards.

He also noted that overseas scholarship and training programmes offered by the UAE to Emirati doctors represent a key pillar in developing specialised medical expertise. He explained that his own experience studying and training in Ireland helped refine his scientific and practical skills and allowed him to gain direct exposure to the latest medical practices.

Such international experiences, he added, enable Emirati doctors to benefit from advanced global expertise and transfer modern medical knowledge to the UAE’s healthcare system.

For his part, Dr. Mohammed Abu Hulayqah, Consultant in Haematology and Bone Marrow Transplantation at Yas Clinic – Khalifa City and Academic Affairs Director at the Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre, said that the strong support enjoyed by the healthcare sector in the UAE has enabled doctors to work in an advanced medical environment built on innovation and scientific research.

He noted that fields such as haematology, bone marrow transplantation and cell therapies are witnessing rapid developments that open promising horizons for treating many complex diseases. He stressed that the success of bone marrow transplantation programmes does not depend solely on performing medical procedures, but also on preparing and training a new generation of specialised physicians capable of further advancing this vital field, thereby providing the best treatment opportunities for patients in the UAE and the region.

Dr. Maryam Al Mansoori, Specialist in Internal Medicine – Rheumatology and Immunology at Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi, said that her choice of a career in medicine stems from her belief that it is both a humanitarian mission and a social responsibility. She explained that rheumatology and immunology deal with chronic conditions that require precise follow-up and continuous care, making the human relationship between doctor and patient a fundamental element in the treatment journey.

She expressed pride in being an Emirati doctor working within an advanced healthcare system that is committed to continuously improving medical services and providing comprehensive patient-centred care.

Dr. Masoud Ahmed Ali Al Marzouqi, Medical Director at Response Plus Medical Services, said that Emirati Doctor’s Day represents a national occasion to recognise the role of doctors in developing the healthcare system and acknowledge their impact on the lives of individuals and society.

He added that the occasion also serves as a motivation to encourage younger generations to pursue careers in healthcare, highlighting the growing number of specialised Emirati professionals and strengthening confidence in the national healthcare system.