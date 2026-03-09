RTA joins International Bus Benchmarking Group

DUBAI, 9th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has officially joined the International Bus Benchmarking Group (IBBG), becoming the first public bus operator in the Middle East to join this international alliance that brings together leading bus operators and transport authorities from around the world.

This achievement represents another step in RTA’s development journey from a regional operator to a globally connected mobility authority, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading city in smart and sustainable urban transport systems.

Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of Public Transport Agency at RTA, said: “Joining the International Bus Benchmarking Group represents an important regional achievement that confirms Dubai’s growing position as a global hub for smart and sustainable mobility solutions. It establishes a new regional benchmark in operational excellence, transparency, and international collaboration.

He added: “Joining the group reflects RTA’s strategic commitment to aligning public transport operations with leading global standards and reinforces Dubai’s direction towards delivering world-class mobility services characterised by safety, reliability, efficiency, and environmental responsibility.

This step will enable RTA to benchmark its performance against leading operators worldwide and adopt international best practices, contributing to improved service quality while enhancing safety and operational efficiency within a future bus system that is data-driven, sustainable, and aligned with Dubai’s strategic mobility objectives.”

Bahrozyan said: “The benchmarking methodology adopted by the group will enable RTA to benefit from global performance indicators and unified measurement standards, comparative analytics across international bus networks, technical workshops and specialised forums, knowledge exchange platforms among members, and data-driven operational assessment tools.”

Joining the international group will contribute to enhancing performance across key operational areas, including fleet utilisation efficiency, lifecycle management, depot productivity, maintenance optimisation, on-time performance, network reliability, energy efficiency, emissions reduction, passenger journey and satisfaction, cost management, and operational resilience.

The benchmarking process is expected to provide practical insights that support evidence-based decision-making, enhance operational transparency, and contribute to achieving measurable improvements in service levels. RTA continues to expand its smart mobility ecosystem through digital transformation, the implementation of intelligent transport systems, and the adoption of clean energy technologies within the public bus fleet.

Integrating the outcomes of international benchmarking into RTA’s operational model will support Dubai’s environmental sustainability targets, enhance passenger safety and comfort, strengthen service reliability and network coverage, improve operational cost efficiency through innovation, and reinforce Dubai’s position as a global reference for public transport excellence.

Bahrozyan concluded: “RTA joining the International Bus Benchmarking Group also strengthens its presence on the global stage and highlights the Middle East within the global public transport benchmarking community, opening broader opportunities for cooperation and knowledge exchange with advanced bus systems worldwide.”