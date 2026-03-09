IHC's Judan Financial debuts with strategic investment in Alpha Wave Global

ABU DHABI, 9th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Judan Financial, a subsidiary of IHC, today announced its first strategic investment in US-based investment management firm Alpha Wave Global, for a 50.1% stake in the company. The investment marks a significant step in Judan’s strategy to expand its global asset management footprint and strengthen its position as a leading international investor in financial services.

Alpha Wave Global has approximately USD 29 billion of assets under management across four verticals: private equity, private credit, public markets, and insurance. The company currently operates with a team of 116 professionals across 11 offices worldwide, with a base in Miami, Florida.

Alpha Wave’s private equity platform is known for its large-scale growth investments in market-leading, AI-driven companies including SpaceX (Alpha Wave’s largest investment), Anthropic, OpenAI, Cerebras, Ramp and Long Lake Management. It also focuses on companies that stand to benefit from AI and has an active and dedicated life sciences group.

Alpha Wave’s private credit platform underwrites senior loans to companies in the US, Europe and Australia. Its public market strategy is focused on generating an uncorrelated return stream.

Alpha Wave will continue to operate under its existing leadership team, led by Co Founder, Chairman, and CEO Rick Gerson, alongside Co Founders Navroz Udwadia and Ryan Khoury.

The firm has also recently appointed Francis Suarez, former Mayor of Miami, as President, further strengthening its senior leadership team.

Backed by the capital strength, scale, and strategic support of Judan Financial, Alpha Wave is poised to accelerate the growth of its newly established AI native US life insurance and retirement solutions vertical.

Alpha Wave’s insurance vertical is launching an AI native life insurance and retirement solutions provider designed to transform underwriting, distribution, and the customer experience through end to end AI integration. The US life insurance industry, a cornerstone of American financial security for over two centuries, now ripe for first principles innovation.

Alpha Wave has appointed Joe Norton, a highly regarded insurance executive, as CEO of its insurance business. He is the former COO of EquiTrust, with prior leadership roles at Guggenheim, FBL Financial, and Athene.

Mohamed Alsuwaidi, Vice Chairman, Managing Director & CEO of Judan Financial, added: “Alpha Wave exemplifies the type of partner we seek to bring into Judan Financial – globally recognized, performance-driven and strategically aligned with the future of finance. With robust capabilities across private equity, private credit, public markets and insurance, and a clear vision to drive AI led innovation within the financial services sector, Alpha Wave represents an ideal strategic fit. Together, we will accelerate growth, strengthen institutional partnerships and unlock new opportunities for investors.”

Rick Gerson, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Alpha Wave Global, commented: “Partnering with Judan Financial marks a transformative milestone for Alpha Wave, and we look forward to building the next chapter of growth together. With Judan’s long-term capital base and global network, we are well positioned to scale our investment platforms, expand our global reach, and continue backing the world’s most innovative companies as we seek to generate compelling risk-adjusted returns for our investors. Our guiding thesis that AI is the most profound transformation of our lifetimes directly aligns with Judan and IHC’s focus and expertise.”

Francis Suarez, President of Alpha Wave Global, stated: “This partnership brings together global capital, technology-driven innovation and long-term vision. As Alpha Wave expands its footprint and launches its AI-native insurance platform, the support of Judan Financial strengthens our ability to deliver differentiated solutions to investors and clients across the United States and beyond.”

This acquisition represents a major milestone in Judan Financial’s strategy to build one of the world’s most scaled, diversified and AI-enabled financial services platforms. By combining Alpha Wave’s established global investment capabilities with Judan’s long-term capital base and institutional reach, the partnership accelerates Judan’s ambition to shape the future of global asset management while delivering differentiated opportunities for investors worldwide.