EU reaffirms solidarity with regional partners; condemns Iranian aggression

BRUSSELS, 9th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Union has affirmed its solidarity with the countries and peoples of the region, renewing its strong condemnation of the unacceptable attacks carried out by Iran against neighbouring states and the serious threat they pose to regional security and global energy stability.

This came in a joint statement issued by Antonio Costa, President of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, following a video conference held with officials from the UAE, Jordan, Egypt, Bahrain, Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Armenia, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Oman. The participants exchanged views on the latest developments regarding the situation in Iran and the region, and their impact on Middle East stability and global energy security.

Costa and von der Leyen expressed their gratitude to the regional leaders for their support and contribution to the repatriation of tens of thousands of European citizens stranded since the outbreak of hostilities. They emphasised that the EU remains a reliable, long-term partner for regional nations, prepared to offer all possible support to assist in de-escalating the situation and creating conditions for a return to the diplomatic track.

According to the statement, the EU renewed its call for the Iranian leadership to "end its nuclear programme and restrict its missile programme," while simultaneously denouncing the "unacceptable repression and violence" exercised by the Iranian regime against its citizens.

The statement underlined the EU's commitment to supporting regional stability, protecting civilians, and respecting international law, international humanitarian law, and the principles of the UN Charter. It highlighted the importance of the EU’s "Aspides" and "Atalanta" operations in protecting vital maritime corridors and preventing disruptions to global supply chains, noting the Union's readiness to strengthen its maritime efforts in line with evolving developments.

The President of the European Council and the President of the European Commission expressed deep concern over the humanitarian deterioration in Lebanon, the severe impact of the regional crisis on civilians, and the rising number of displaced persons, while affirming respect for Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In this context, the President of the European Commission announced the mobilisation of "RescEU" stockpiles to provide aid to approximately 130,000 people in Lebanon, with the first relief airbridge scheduled to depart tomorrow.

Participants in the conference discussed the challenges facing global energy security resulting from attacks targeting critical infrastructure and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, agreeing on the importance of strengthening cooperation with Middle Eastern partners to mitigate these risks.

The statement concluded by confirming continued close coordination between the EU and regional countries to monitor developments and work together towards establishing peace, stability, and prosperity in the Middle East and the Gulf.