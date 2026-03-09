UAE President and German Chancellor discuss regional developments and implications of military escalation

ABU DHABI, 9th March, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call today from His Excellency Friedrich Merz, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, to discuss the military escalation in the region and its serious implications for regional and international security and stability.

During the call, Chancellor Merz renewed Germany’s condemnation of the blatant Iranian attacks that continue to target the UAE and other countries in the region, affirming his country’s solidarity with the UAE in all measures it takes to safeguard its security, territorial integrity, and the safety of its people. He also noted that the German Federal Foreign Office had summoned the Iranian ambassador to convey its condemnation of the unjustified attacks against countries in the region.

His Highness thanked Chancellor Merz for Germany’s supportive stance and solidarity with the UAE during these circumstances.

Both sides stressed the need for an immediate halt to the escalation and for dialogue and diplomatic means to resolve outstanding issues in the region in a way that preserves security and stability and prevents further crises.