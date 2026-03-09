Fertiglobe approves H2 2025 dividends of AED496 million

ABU DHABI, 9th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Fertiglobe (ADX: FERTIGLB) held its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) on 9 March 2026. Shareholders have approved a cash dividend of AED496 million ($135 million) for the second half of 2025, equivalent to 6.1 fils per share, bringing total 2025 dividends to $260 million (11.6 fils/share), and total capital returns to shareholders to AED1.23 billion ($334 million). Including this dividend, Fertiglobe’s cumulative distributions since IPO rise to $2.9 billion, implying a competitive total yield of +5%.

Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Chairman of Fertiglobe, said: “Fertiglobe completed its first full year as part of XRG’s global chemicals platform under ADNOC’s majority ownership, further strengthening its scale, competitiveness and global leadership in nitrogen and low-carbon ammonia. Despite a dynamic operating environment, the Company delivered more than $1 billion in EBITDA, representing 57% year-on-year growth, and achieved over 40% of its Grow 2030 targeted uplift within its first year. This performance reflects disciplined execution, a high quality and efficient asset base and the strength of the Fertiglobe team. With clear strategic priorities, resilient fundamentals and prudent capital allocation, Fertiglobe is well-positioned to drive value-accretive growth and generate sustainable returns to shareholders.”

Ahmed El-Hoshy, Chief Executive Officer of Fertiglobe, commented: “In 2025, we defined a clear and ambitious direction with the launch of our Grow 2030 strategy and moved decisively to translate ambition into tangible results. By elevating operational excellence, sharpening our portfolio and allocating capital with discipline, we reinforced the structural strength of our business and enhanced the resilience of our operating model. Our ability to continue providing competitive returns to shareholders reflects the quality of our assets and the discipline of our team’s execution. I am confident in Fertiglobe’s uniquely positioning to lead the next phase of growth while delivering sustained long-term shareholder value for our shareholders.”