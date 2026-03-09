Kuwait announces destruction of hostile drone

MONDAY, 9th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The State of Kuwait has announced that its air defence systems successfully intercepted and destroyed a hostile drone within the past 24 hours, immediately upon its entry into the country’s airspace.

Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) quoted the spokesperson for the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defence, Colonel Saud Al-Atwan, as stating today during a media briefing on the latest field developments regarding the Iranian aggression against the State of Kuwait: "As part of the defencive measures taken to protect the country's airspace, Kuwaiti air defence systems have continued their ongoing monitoring and tracking of any potential missile threats."