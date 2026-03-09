Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre launches 'Afnan' social media platform

ABU DHABI, 9th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre (SZGMC) has launched "Afnan", a new social media platform designed to enhance community engagement and strengthen its outreach.

The initiative reflects the Centre’s commitment to social responsibility by bridging traditional values with contemporary digital communication, further promoting its core message of tolerance and moderation.

Available on Instagram and YouTube, the Afnan platform features a diverse range of content, including recitations by the mosque’s leading imams and bespoke cultural series produced by the Centre.

The name "Afnan" is derived from the Qur’anic verse "Dhawata Afnan", referring to spreading branches. This choice symbolises growth, shade, and the mosque's expanding religious and cultural contributions. By adopting the language of modern digital platforms, the account serves as a knowledge window for those seeking refined content rooted in the tolerant teachings of Islam.

The Centre invited the public to follow szgmc_afnan on Instagram and YouTube to explore its latest civilisational and cultural initiatives. These productions are led by highly qualified national cadres in collaboration with specialised institutions, ensuring a high-impact, professional delivery of the mosque’s global message.