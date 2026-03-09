UAE welcomes US designation of Muslim Brotherhood in Sudan as terrorist organisation

ABU DHABI, 9th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has welcomed the announcement by the administration of US President Donald Trump designating the Muslim Brotherhood in Sudan as a terrorist organisation.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the US measure reflects the sustained and systematic efforts undertaken by the administration of President Trump to halt excessive violence against civilians and the destabilising activities carried out by the Muslim Brotherhood in Sudan that aim to undermine efforts to resolve the conflict in the country.

Furthermore, the Ministry emphasised that this step constitutes a pivotal measure within the US broader efforts to deprive the terrorist Muslim Brotherhood of the resources that enable it to engage in, support, or justify acts of extremism, hatred, and terrorism.

The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s support for all international efforts aimed at combating extremism and terrorism, and promoting regional and international security and stability.