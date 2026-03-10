Abdullah bin Zayed, German Foreign Minister discuss in Nicosia repercussions of unprovoked Iranian missile attacks on UAE, regional countries

NICOSIA, 10th March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Johann Wadephul, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany, on the sidelines of Sheikh Abdullah’s working visit to the Cypriot capital, Nicosia.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the repercussions of the unprovoked Iranian missile attacks targeting the UAE and several sisterly and friendly countries, and their impact on regional security and stability as well as international peace and security.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Johann Wadephul also reviewed the friendship ties and strategic partnership between the UAE and the Federal Republic of Germany.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed affirmed that UAE-German relations continue to grow steadily based on a shared vision to enhance stability and advance development and prosperity, noting that this partnership reflects the strength of ties between the two friendly countries.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State, and Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability.