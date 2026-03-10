Saudi Arabia condemns attack on UAE Consulate General in Kurdistan Region of Iraq

RIYADH, 10th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia strongly condemned the recent attack targeting the UAE Consulate General in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

The ministry described the repeated targeting of diplomatic premises as a clear violation of international laws and norms, including the Fourth Geneva Convention of 1949, and emphasised the importance of respecting the inviolability of diplomatic missions.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted the ministry as expressing Saudi Arabia’s solidarity with the UAE.