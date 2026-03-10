Jordan condemns targeting of UAE Consulate General in Kurdistan Region of Iraq

AMMAN, 10th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Jordan on Tuesday strongly condemned the targeting of the UAE Consulate General in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

In a statement carried out by Jordan News Agency (Petra), the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs of Jordan emphasised the importance of upholding international law and adhering to the 1949 Geneva Conventions and the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. The ministry stressed that these frameworks require the protection of diplomatic missions and their personnel.

The ministry also reaffirmed Jordan’s solidarity with, and unwavering support for, the United Arab Emirates.