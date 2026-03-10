Saudi Arabia intercepts drone east of Al Kharj, another crashes in Al Zulfi without injuries

RIYADH, 10th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence announced the interception and destruction of a drone.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence Major General Turki Al-Maliki as saying that a drone was intercepted and destroyed east of Al Kharj Governorate.

Moreover, the General Directorate of Civil Defence said that on Tuesday teams responded to a drone crash in a residential area of Al Zulfi Governorate, resulting in limited material damage, with no injuries reported.