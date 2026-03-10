MoFA receives credentials copy from Ambassador of People’s Republic of China to UAE

ABU DHABI, 10th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, received a copy of the credentials of ZENG Jixin, the new Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the United Arab Emirates.

At the beginning of the meeting, Alshamsi welcomed the new Ambassador and wished him success in the performance of his diplomatic duties. Alshamsi affirmed that relations between the United Arab Emirates and the People’s Republic of China represent a distinguished model of positive and fruitful strategic cooperation and partnership, built on solid foundations of mutual understanding and shared support, which advance the development visions of both countries and their efforts to achieve comprehensive development and sustainable economic prosperity.

For his part, ZENG Jixin expressed his pride in representing his country in the United Arab Emirates, praising the strong and distinguished relations between the two countries across various areas of mutual interest. He also emphasised the mutual commitment to further strengthening this partnership in a manner that serves shared interests and supports sustainable development for the two friendly countries and their peoples.