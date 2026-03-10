ENOC contributes AED5 million to support Edge of Life campaign

DUBAI, 10th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates National Oil Company Group (ENOC), the leading integrated global energy provider, announced a contribution of AED5 million in response to the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger.

The campaign was launched in Ramadan by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of raising a minimum of AED1 billion to be invested to help fight childhood hunger around the world.

Operating under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger welcomes contributions from both individuals and institutions. It is organised in partnership with UNICEF, Save the Children, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), and Action Against Hunger.

The global humanitarian campaign places special focus on children facing the threat of hunger in the world’s most vulnerable communities, particularly in areas of natural disasters and conflicts, with statistics showing that five children under the age of 5 die of malnutrition and hunger around the world every minute.

Hussain Sultan Lootah, CEO of ENOC, stated, “Through the collective efforts of its partners, this UAE-led humanitarian initiative is unifying governments, international organisations, and the private sector toward the shared goal of accelerating the fight against childhood hunger.”

Lootah added, “Contributing to the campaign reflects ENOC’s unwavering commitment to supporting communities and advancing humanitarian initiatives that create a lasting impact for the world’s most vulnerable populations.”

The announcement reaffirms ENOC’s commitment to continuously support humanitarian initiatives launched by the UAE regionally and globally, and reinforces the Group’s standing as a responsible institution seeking to create a long-lasting impact.

The campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions from institutions and individuals across seven main channels including the campaign’s website (www.edgeoflife.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Contributions are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE940340003708472909222).

Contributions via SMS are possible by sending the word “LIFE” to the following du and e& numbers (1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500).

Other possible platforms for donating are the DubaiNow app and YallaGive.com, under the "Donations" tab for both, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).