Yalla Group reports revenues of AED1.256 billion in 2025

DUBAI, 10th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Yalla Group Limited has reported full-year revenue of AED1.256 billion (US$341.9 million) in 2025, while net income rose 10.4 percent to AED543.9 million (US$148.1 million) from AED492.9 million (US$134.2 million) in 2024.

On a quarterly basis, revenue in the fourth quarter reached AED308.1 million ($83.9 million), as the company maintained solid operational performance.

Net income for the fourth quarter increased 6.2 percent to AED126.7 million ($34.5 million), with the company reporting a net margin of 41.2 percent and a non-GAAP net margin of 43.9 percent.

“We delivered solid 2025 results, with full-year revenues rising to $341.9 million and net income up 10.4 percent to $148.1 million," said Tao Yang, Founder and Chairman and CEO of Yalla.

He added, “Strong execution across our product ecosystem drove increased user engagement, underscored by an 8.2 percent year-over-year increase in Monthly active users to 44.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2025.”

Yang said that the company has deepened AI integration across its ecosystem, boosting operational efficiency and accelerating product innovation and localisation efforts.

Saifi Ismail, President of Yalla Group, said, “Over the course of 2025, we have accelerated our efforts to strengthen our user engagement and enhance the overall value of our platform ecosystem. Through refined operations, diversified engagement initiatives and continued optimisation of our monetisation framework, we have continued to enrich the user experience across our social networking and gaming platforms while supporting sustainable growth across the business.”