Aquatics Federation plans to develop national teams, expand private sector role

DUBAI, 10th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The newly elected Board of Directors of the UAE Aquatics Federation has confirmed that the next phase will focus on strengthening private sector involvement, particularly in swimming, while implementing plans to develop the sport, improve national teams and expand participation.

Abdullah Al Wuhaibi, President of the UAE Aquatics Federation, said the previous caretaker committee ensured continuity by closely following competition plans and national team preparation programmes.

He said the new board will build on the work carried out during the caretaker committee’s tenure, with broader plans aimed at enhancing the status of aquatic sports and raising their technical standards.

Al Wuhaibi said the caretaker committee had limited powers due to the nature of its role, but it still managed to achieve positive results.

He stressed that supporting the private sector will be a key priority, particularly in swimming, noting that private clubs and academies have contributed to raising the sport’s technical level. Strengthening cooperation with these entities and increasing their participation in competitions will help expand the number of participants and develop younger age groups.

He added that the national teams are scheduled to take part in several competitions in the coming period, including the Gulf Championships, the Arab Championship in Bahrain, as well as the Asian and World Championships, in addition to other international events.

Al Wuhaibi said the federation has already started coordinating with the technical and national teams committees to select the most suitable events that help improve technical performance and achieve results, rather than participating for presence alone.

The coming period will also see further development in the technical and administrative aspects of the national teams by strengthening coaching and administrative staff and implementing broader plans in cooperation with technical committees and sports councils to improve competitiveness in upcoming events.