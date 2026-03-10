Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council concludes final stage of ‘Falcon Tank’ competition

ABU DHABI, 10th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council has concluded the final stage of the Falcon Tank competition, marking the culmination of the “Ra’idah” programme organised in collaboration with Publicis Groupe Middle East.

The initiative aims to empower women entrepreneurs and strengthen their readiness to enter the market with confidence and sustainability.

Asma Al Fahim, Chairwoman of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, said the Falcon Tank competition represents a key milestone in the Ra’idah programme, reflecting a comprehensive effort to equip women entrepreneurs with the marketing capabilities needed to build practical and implementable strategies.

The programme included a training journey focused on strengthening participants’ marketing capabilities and equipping them with practical skills to translate ideas into clear marketing plans. As part of this effort, Zenith Middle East, part of Publicis Groupe Middle East, mentored participants on developing commercially viable marketing strategies, refining their positioning, channel approaches and media planning frameworks.

“Ra’idah reflects our commitment to investing in our expertise where it can have a real impact. Working with the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, we support female founders and small businesses with the strategic marketing capabilities needed to grow and expand. Behind each business is a founder with a clear vision, and Falcon Tank helps translate that vision into real commercial momentum”, said Bassel Kakish, CEO of Publicis Groupe Middle East and Türkiye.

Falcon Tank served as the programme’s applied platform, enabling participants to transform the knowledge gained throughout the Ra’idah journey into well-developed marketing strategies that demonstrated the growth of their projects and the maturity of their market vision.

"The presentations were impressive and reflected the quality and ambition of the businesses taking part in Falcon Tank. Marketing and media have become increasingly important as companies scale, and we were pleased to support the participants by sharing practical guidance in this area. We look forward to seeing how they apply this thinking as they continue to grow,” said Firas El Zein, CEO of Zenith Middle East.

During the closing stage, participants presented integrated marketing plans before a specialised judging panel, highlighting their ability to translate ideas into actionable strategies and demonstrating increased market readiness.

The competition concluded with the selection of the winners, reinforcing the core objective of the Ra’idah programme: enabling women entrepreneurs to move from capacity-building to practical implementation, supporting the growth of their businesses and strengthening their presence within the economic landscape.

The announcement of the winners marks the culmination of a rigorous and comprehensive evaluation process, based on a set of criteria focused on innovation, scalability, implementation readiness, and the anticipated impact of the projects on business sector growth.

First place was awarded to Thatboardplace, founded by Amira Al Khayeli and Noura Al Shamsi, while The Noor Creative, founded by Noor Al Fahim, secured second place. Third place was jointly awarded to Swendy, founded by Hanadi Al Suwaidi, and DeineOfficial, founded by Fatima Al Yaqoubi.

Support for the winning projects will extend beyond financial funding to include specialised digital marketing services, such as developing and implementing tailored marketing strategies. The support provided by Publicis Groupe Middle East and its agencies aims to strengthen the projects’ digital presence, expand their customer base and accelerate sustainable growth.