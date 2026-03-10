Emirati Doctor’s Day honours national medical talent: DoH Chairman

ABU DHABI, 10th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Mansoor Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), said health represents the greatest wealth of societies, as it is the foundation of thriving families, strong communities, and a prosperous and resilient nation.

Marking Emirati Doctor’s Day, observed annually on 11th March, Al Mansoori said, "On Emirati Doctor’s Day, we recognise the vital contribution of our Emirati doctors who dedicate their expertise and service to protecting and improving the health of our people."

He emphasised that their commitment to clinical excellence, dedication to continuous learning and contributions to medical research strengthen the level of advanced healthcare in the UAE. Al Mansoori noted that these efforts help shape the future of healthcare from Abu Dhabi to the world, for generations to come.

"On behalf of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, I thank every Emirati doctor for their service, dedication and commitment to our nation," he stated.