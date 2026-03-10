Over 21,000 benefit from GPSSA workshops in 2025

ABU DHABI, 10th March, 2026 (WAM) -- More than 21,000 participants from 420 government and private sector entities benefited from the General Pension and Social Security Authority’s (GPSSA) educational outreach workshops in 2025, prompting the authority to expand the programme in 2026.

The workshops aim to enhance insurance awareness among employers and insured employees and help them better understand the UAE’s social security system, while encouraging early retirement planning to support long-term financial stability.

The sessions also help organisations improve administrative procedures and ensure compliance with federal regulations.

The programme provides guidance on the regulatory frameworks governing GPSSA-insured individuals, particularly Federal Law No. (7) of 1999 and Federal Decree-Law No. (57) of 2023. Experts explain key topics, including contribution rates and calculation methods, procedures for merging previous service periods, and pension and end-of-service gratuity entitlements.

In line with the UAE’s digital transformation goals, the workshops also include training on the “Ma’ashi” digital platform, which enables employers to manage contributions and complete related procedures efficiently.

GPSSA said the workshops are offered both virtually and in person to ensure wider accessibility. Registered employers can request sessions through the authority’s website or via the “Ma’ashi” platform under the “Awareness Service Request” section.