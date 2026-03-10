Kuwait condemns attack targeting UAE Consulate in Kurdistan Region of Iraq

KUWAIT, 10th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Kuwait Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the attack that targeted the United Arab Emirates's Consulate in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

In a statement carried by the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) on Tuesday, the ministry said the attack constitutes a flagrant violation of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations as well as other relevant international agreements.

The statement affirmed Kuwait's solidarity and support for the United Arab Emirates.