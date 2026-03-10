Artistic, rhythmic gymnastics included in Special Olympics UAE Games agenda

ABU DHABI, 10th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Special Olympics UAE has announced the inclusion of artistic and rhythmic gymnastics in the Special Olympics UAE Games agenda 2026, which will be held in its second edition next June.

The organisation said the competitions will serve as the official trials for the 10th Regional Performance Sports Games, scheduled to take place in Egypt in September.

The rhythmic and artistic gymnastics competitions will be held on 3rd June at the Wellfit Gymnastics in Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai.