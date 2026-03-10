National Assembly of Tanzania affirms solidarity with UAE in confronting Iranian attacks on its territory

ABU DHABI, 10th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), received a message of solidarity from Mussa Azzan Zungu, Speaker of the National Assembly of the United Republic of Tanzania, expressing his country’s solidarity with the UAE following the Iranian attack on its territory.

In his message, Zungu affirmed that, on behalf of the Tanzania National Assembly and in his personal capacity, he expressed deep concern over the Iranian attacks, which continue to affect the stability of the Middle East and the well-being of its peoples.

He stressed that unity and hope remain the strongest allies in the face of adversity, highlighting the close relations between the Tanzanian Parliament and the FNC.

Zungu also expressed confidence that the UAE will continue to remain a safe and stable country, calling for peace and stability to prevail across the region and affirming that the UAE will continue its path with strength and resilience.