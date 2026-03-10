Emirati doctors play key role in promoting occupational health, experts say

ABU DHABI, 10th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates marks Emirati Doctor’s Day annually on 11th March, highlighting the vital role of national medical professionals in advancing healthcare and safeguarding community well-being.

This year’s occasion highlights the contribution of Emirati doctors in promoting occupational health and protecting employees from work-related risks by helping develop safe and healthy work environments that support workforce productivity and well-being, in line with the UAE leadership’s vision that places people at the centre of development.

Professor Dr. Nehyan Hilal, Consultant in Occupational Medicine and Founder and President of the Emirates Association for Community and Occupational Health (EACOH), said that occupational health represents a strategic investment in human capital, serving as a key pillar in sustaining national achievements and transforming workplaces across the UAE into global platforms for excellence and well-being.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), he said the practice of occupational health is based on the belief that people are the nation’s most valuable asset, alongside a commitment to applying the highest international standards in employee care and managing workplace-related health risks.

He added that providing a safe work environment that supports both the physical and psychological well-being of employees contributes directly to reducing occupational losses and improving performance levels.

Hilal noted that occupational health specialists also play an advisory role in helping institutions foster productive and healthy work environments where employee well-being supports innovation and institutional excellence.

He stressed that compliance with national health regulations issued by regulatory authorities represents the minimum level of responsibility, adding that proactive engagement with emerging health challenges helps sustain innovation across vital sectors.

Dr. Adel Al Shamri Al Ajmi, cardiac surgeon and Chief Executive Officer of the UAE’s “Jaheziya” Programme, said that Emirati Doctor’s Day represents an important occasion to recognise the efforts of national medical professionals and their role in strengthening the country’s healthcare system.

He noted that the continuous support of the UAE’s wise leadership has empowered Emirati doctors to develop advanced medical fields and serve the community with high efficiency, reflecting the prominent status of the healthcare sector in the country.

Dr. Al Shamri added that this support enabled him to contribute to the development of three key medical fields: cardiovascular and thoracic surgery, emergency critical care medicine, and disaster and crisis medicine.

He highlighted introducing minimally invasive cardiac surgery techniques, establishing a national cardiopulmonary resuscitation system, launching a specialised training programme in cardiac emergency medicine, founding the first Emirati association for cardiopulmonary resuscitation, and serving as President of the Arab Resuscitation Council.