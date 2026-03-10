UAE air defences intercept 8 ballistic missiles, 26 UAVs

ABU DHABI, 10th March, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE air defences on Tuesday detected nine ballistic missiles, of which eight were destroyed, while one missile fell into the sea. A total of 35 UAVs were also detected, with 26 intercepted, while nine fell within the country’s territory.

Since the onset of the blatant Iranian attacks, 262 ballistic missiles have been detected. Of these, 241 were destroyed, 19 fell into the sea, and two struck within the State territory.

A total of 1,475 Iranian UAVs have also been detected, of which 1,385 were intercepted, while 90 fell within the country’s territory. Eight cruise missiles were also detected and destroyed.

These attacks resulted in six deaths among Emirati, Pakistani, Nepalese and Bangladeshi nationals, and 122 people sustained moderate to minor injuries. The injured include nationals of the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, the Comoros, Türkiye, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan and Palestine.

The Ministry of Defence affirmed that it remains fully prepared to deal with any threats and will respond firmly to any attempts to undermine the country’s security, ensuring the protection of its sovereignty, security and stability, and safeguarding its national interests and capabilities.