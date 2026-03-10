Khalifa Al Marar participates in Arab League ministerial meeting on unprovoked Iranian attacks

ABU DHABI, 10th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Council of the League of Arab States at the ministerial level convened an extraordinary session via videoconference on 8th March 2026, under the chairmanship of the United Arab Emirates, to discuss the targeting of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Arab states which have been subjected to unprovoked Iranian attacks.

The meeting addressed the Iranian assaults on several Arab countries, which constitute an unprovoked violation of international law and conventions and the principles of good neighbourliness, and pose serious risks that threaten the security and stability of Arab states and the region as a whole.

Khalifa bin Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, chaired the meeting and stated in his address that Iran had "launched sinister, cowardly and unjustified attacks on our Arab nations".

He noted that the unprovoked Iranian attacks – as stated in Resolution No. 9241 issued by the extraordinary session of the Council of the League of Arab States – targeted the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Sultanate of Oman, the State of Qatar, the State of Kuwait, and the Republic of Iraq.

Al Marar stressed that none of these countries are part of the ongoing armed conflict with Iran nor have they been involved in it. On the contrary he said, they have exerted significant efforts and mediation initiatives to avoid reaching this dangerous situation that threatens regional security and stability.

"These countries have also adhered to a policy of not allowing their territories, airspace or waters to be used in any attack against Iran, nor have they been used for such purposes," he said.

Al Marar added that Iran had disregarded all these efforts and, since 28th February, has launched heinous, cowardly, unwarranted and indiscriminate attacks against Arab states, which are still ongoing.

He said Iran has used ballistic missiles and drones, indiscriminately targeting civilian facilities and infrastructure, including commercial ports, airports, shopping centres, residential neighbourhoods, service facilities and densely populated areas, as well as diplomatic and consular premises.

These attacks, he noted, have resulted in the death and injury of several civilians and caused destruction to the targeted facilities.

Al Marar stressed that these continued Iranian attacks constitute a fully-fledged act of aggression, a unprovoked violation of national sovereignty, and a clear breach of international law, the UN Charter, international humanitarian law, and the principles of good neighbourliness.

Al Marar further noted that, were it not for the vigilance, preparedness and efficiency of the armed forces and air defence systems in the targeted countries, the massive volume of indiscriminate Iranian attacks could have led to catastrophic consequences.

He expressed appreciation and pride in the efforts undertaken to protect peoples, safeguard sovereignty, and confront the unprovoked Iranian aggression.

Al Marar also pointed out that the aggression has disrupted international air traffic and navigation, including in the Strait of Hormuz, and has endangered maritime transport, the freedom of movement of international trade and energy security, in a clear violation of international law that threatens international peace and security.

He reiterated that the United Arab Emirates is not a party to the armed conflict against Iran and has never been involved in it, nor has it allowed its territory, airspace or waters to be used in any attack against Iran. Accordingly, the Iranian attacks constitute overt and full-scale aggression against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the UAE, and similarly against the other targeted Arab states, in flagrant violation of the sovereignty of states, the principles of good neighbourliness, international law, the UN Charter and international humanitarian law.

Al Marar emphasised that all Arab states must firmly reject and condemn this aggression and hold Iran fully legally accountable for it and for its repercussions in accordance with international law. He also stressed the right of Arab states to self-defense in accordance with international law and the provisions of Article 51 of the UN Charter, as well as the Arab League’s Joint Defence and Economic Cooperation Treaty, which affirms the right of states to defend themselves and to take all necessary measures, in accordance with international law, to protect their territory, their people and residents, safeguard their sovereignty, security and stability, and deter aggression, whether individually or collectively.

Al Marar called upon the international community, specifically the United Nations Security Council, to assume its responsibilities in condemning Iranian aggression. He urged the Council to uphold its mandate for maintaining international peace and security by adopting a binding resolution that compels Iran to cease all attacks against Arab states immediately and ensure it is held fully accountable for these acts of aggression.

Furthermore, Al Marar expressed appreciation to all sisterly and friendly countries that have communicated their strong condemnation of the Iranian attacks and rejection of such acts, which constitute violations of international law and the UN Charter and pose a direct threat to the security and sovereignty of states.

Al Marar further called on the member states of the League of Arab States to support and adopt the draft resolution submitted by the Gulf Cooperation Council states to the United Nations Security Council, and to encourage UN member states to adopt the draft resolution.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the draft resolution entitled “Targeting the Sovereignty and Territorial Integrity of Arab States Subjected to Iranian Attacks” was adopted.