Abu Dhabi Customs warns against fraudulent text messages impersonating authority, shipping companies

ABU DHABI, 10th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Customs has warned of fraudulent messages circulating via SMS and iMessage impersonating the authority and shipping companies.

The public and customers are urged not to interact with such messages or open any attached links, as they may be harmful, with the intent to obtain personal data or sensitive information.

The authority explained that these messages may include claims about a shipment or requests to update information and may sometimes use phone numbers or names that falsely suggest an association with official entities, in order to lure customers and obtain their data.

Abu Dhabi Customs stressed the importance of not sharing personal information with unknown parties and relying only on its official channels to access services and information, in order to avoid digital fraud attempts.

The authority also reaffirmed its commitment to applying the highest standards of cybersecurity and protecting customer data, in coordination with the relevant authorities, to monitor and address fraud attempts.

It called on the public to report any suspicious messages impersonating Abu Dhabi Customs through its official channels, contributing to greater community awareness and helping to limit phishing attempts.