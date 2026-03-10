Bahrain Defence Force General Command: 105 missiles, 176 drones destroyed since start of Iranian attacks

MANAMA, 10th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Bahrain Defence Force General Command (BDF) announced that its air defence systems have continued to successfully intercept successive waves of the Iranian aggression.

Since the onset of hostilities, BDF forces have intercepted and destroyed 105 ballistic missiles and 176 unmanned aerial vehicles directed at the Kingdom of Bahrain, according to Bahrain News Agency.

The General Command further stated that the targeting of civilian sites and private property using ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles constitutes a clear violation of international humanitarian law and the United Nations Charter. These indiscriminate attacks represent a direct threat to regional peace and security.