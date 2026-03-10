RTA launches Innovation Lab to deliver integrated services for People of Determination

DUBAI, 10th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched a specialised lab dedicated to innovating solutions for People of Determination. The lab aims to enhance the user experience and engage People of Determination in the development of integrated and innovative services across all RTA facilities and service points operated by its various sectors and affiliated entities, under the theme “Together Towards Innovative Mobility.”

RTA affirmed that it places great importance on People of Determination and has positioned their needs at the forefront of its priorities, stemming from its commitment to social responsibility and its leading role in providing an inclusive and sustainable mobility environment. It further emphasised its keenness to integrate the needs of this important segment into our development strategies, to ensure they are reflected across all RTA services and transport modes, facilitating easy access to modern transport and enabling them to benefit from public facilities with ease.

RTA has introduced an integrated package of services dedicated to People of Determination, which has contributed to improving the quality of life for this segment and enabling them to integrate effectively into society, within a modern and sustainable transport environment that reflects Dubai’s position as a leading city in providing inclusive mobility solutions.

Furthermore, RTA pointed out that the launch of the Innovation Lab dedicated to People of Determination aligns with RTA’s strategy to develop a more integrated and sustainable mobility system. In this context, a workshop was organised as part of the 2026 Innovation Lab at RTA’s Transportation Research and Innovation Pavilion (TRIP), in collaboration with educational and technology institutions, including the United Arab Emirates University, Dubai Future Foundation, and the University of Birmingham. The workshop brought together about 50 participants from RTA’s strategic partners and employees, including 25 People of Determination. It was delivered by Prof. Eman Gaad from The British University in Dubai, and Marc Chamoun from Gartner, a leading research and advisory company in information technology.

Moreover, the workshop aimed to develop innovative solutions and services that enhance the mobility experience of People of Determination across all modes of transport, enabling them to move independently. It also sought to engage them in the process of designing solutions, allowing them to test the experience and ensure its suitability to their needs, in addition to strengthening collaboration between government and private entities in developing inclusive services based on artificial intelligence and advanced technologies.

The workshop also reviewed key global trends in inclusive education, accessibility of digital services, and comprehensive digital transformation, supporting the development of transport services that are more flexible and responsive to the needs of all segments of society. It resulted in the proposal of about 10 innovative ideas to serve People of Determination, will undergo a structured evaluation process to assess the expected impact of their implementation, enhancing the happiness of customers from the People of Determination category and contributing to improved quality of life in Dubai.