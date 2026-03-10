Ahmed bin Saeed recognises donors supporting Al Jalila Foundation’s The Hope Fund projects

DUBAI, 10th March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dubai Health, honoured partners and donors supporting The Hope Fund projects, an initiative by Al Jalila Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Dubai Health.

Held in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dubai Health, the ceremony celebrated donors whose contributions enhanced medical treatment programmes and services at Dubai Hospital.

Contributions received under The Hope Fund have supported medical facility readiness and improved patient experiences while highlighting the UAE’s enduring humanitarian values and commitment to social responsibility.

Launched by Al Jalila Foundation, The Hope Fund is a flagship initiative that supports the development of Dubai Health facilities and expands access to advanced medical services aligned with community needs. Partner contributions have played a central role in delivering sustainable impact and reinforcing Dubai’s commitment to healthcare excellence.

The event was attended by Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director-General of HH The Dubai Ruler’s Court and Chairman of DIB; Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg, Chairperson of Al Jalila Foundation’s Board of Directors and Member of the Dubai Health Board of Directors; Dr. Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority; Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health and President of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU); and Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation; alongside partners and donors whose names are inscribed on Dubai Hospital’s Giving Wall.

Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani said that DIB’s support for the Heart Care Pavilion at Dubai Hospital, delivered through a strategic partnership with Al Jalila Foundation, reflects the bank’s institutional commitment to social responsibility and long-term community value. Such partnerships provide an effective model for aligning national efforts and directing support towards priorities that strengthen specialised healthcare capacity while enhancing quality of life and community wellbeing. The Pavilion includes 29 rooms with a total capacity of 42 beds, providing integrated services in cardiology and cardiac surgery.

Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg said that the development of new departments and wards at Dubai Hospital reflects the power of giving and its capacity to foster a culture of social responsibility within the community. She noted that partnerships with individuals and institutional donors remain a key driver in enabling the healthcare system to evolve in line with international best practices and future demand.

Dr. Amina Al Rostamani, Board Member of the AW Rostamani Group and Member of Al Jalila Foundation’s Board of Directors, said, “We believe that uniting efforts around a shared purpose can drive lasting impact in healthcare, reflecting Al Jalila Foundation’s mission to embed a spirit of giving that supports better health outcomes.”

Farid Al Mulla, CEO of Emirates Islamic, said, “We are proud of our role as a strategic partner in supporting Al Jalila Foundation’s humanitarian initiatives. Our contribution to the renovation of Dubai Hospital facilities reflects our commitment to corporate social responsibility and humanitarian values that define our community. We remain committed to supporting healthcare services, helping provide an advanced care environment.”

Emirates Islamic contributed to the development of two inpatient care wards at the hospital. The first includes 16 rooms offering a capacity of 18 beds, while the second includes 30 rooms with a total of 38 beds, expanding capacity and supporting the quality of patient care.

Khalaf Ahmed Al Habtoor, CEO of Al Habtoor Motors, said, “Our support for Al Jalila Foundation reflects our commitment to supporting the healthcare sector in the UAE and to elevating healthcare standards and serving patients in need. We are also proud that our contribution was made through the Mohammed Khalifa Al Suwaidi Fund in honour of his legacy.”

The financial pledge included the renovation of the Kidney Care Pavilion, which features 15 single rooms and 13 shared rooms, with a total capacity of 41 beds, providing specialised services in nephrology and urology.

Dr. Omar Al Marzouqi, Executive Director of Dubai Hospital, stated that the support provided by partners and donors will directly contribute to advancing the hospital’s clinical care system by providing an integrated environment that supports patient safety and accelerates the treatment journey, improving health outcomes and elevating the patient experience across every stage of care.