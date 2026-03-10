UAE President receives phone call from German President affirming Germany’s solidarity with the UAE following Iranian attacks targeting its territory

ABU DHABI, 10th March, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Dr Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Republic of Germany, during which they discussed regional developments amid the escalating military situation and its serious implications for regional and international security and stability.

During the call, His Excellency Steinmeier affirmed Germany’s solidarity with the UAE in all measures it takes to safeguard its security, stability, territorial integrity, and the safety of its people. He also expressed Germany’s condemnation of the blatant Iranian attacks that continue to target the UAE and other countries in the region, noting that they constitute a violation of state sovereignty and international law.

His Excellency Steinmeier conveyed his appreciation to His Highness for the attention the UAE is giving to German nationals residing in the country and for its efforts to ensure their safety and facilitate procedures for them at this time.

Both sides affirmed that containing the escalation is a priority and called for prioritising serious dialogue and diplomacy to resolve outstanding issues in the Middle East in a way that prevents further crises and preserves regional and international security and stability.