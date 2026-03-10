NCM forecasts partly cloudy weather with chance of rain tomorrow

ABU DHABI, 10th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) expects that tomorrow’s weather will be partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy, with a chance of rain over some coastal, northern, and eastern areas.

It will be humid at night and on Thursday morning in some coastal and inland areas.

Winds will be light to moderate, sometimes becoming active, moving from northwesterly to northeasterly, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25, reaching up to 40 km/h.

In a statement today, the Center noted that the sea in the Arabian Gulf will be moderate to slight, with the first high tide at 05:32 and the first low tide at 12:72.

In the Oman Sea, the waves will be slight but may become disturbed at times in the morning, with the first high tide at 16:10, the second high tide at 01:13, the first low tide at 08:41, and the second low tide at 20:35.