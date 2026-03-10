Bahrain condemns terrorist attack on UAE Consulate General in Iraqi Kurdistan

MANAMA, 10th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Kingdom of Bahrain has strongly condemned and denounced the blatant drone attack targeting the Consulate General of the United Arab Emirates in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

This attack constitutes a flagrant violation of international law and established international norms, particularly the provisions of the 1949 Geneva Conventions and the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

In a statement, carried by Bahrain News Agency, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the Kingdom of Bahrain’s full solidarity with the United Arab Emirates and underscored the importance of ensuring the protection of diplomatic missions and their personnel in accordance with international law and conventions.

It also stressed the need to take all necessary measures to hold those responsible accountable and to put an end to such heinous terrorist acts, which seek to undermine security and stability and threaten regional and international peace.