Arab Parliament condemns Iranian attacks, affirms full support for UAE measures to protect sovereignty

ABU DHABI, 10th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), received a message from Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, affirming the Arab Parliament’s full solidarity with the UAE and its complete support in confronting the Iranian attacks it is facing.

In his message, Al Yamahi strongly condemned the attacks targeting the UAE, stressing the Arab Parliament’s firm rejection of such practices, which constitute a serious violation of the UAE’s national sovereignty and a direct threat to its security, stability, and the safety of its citizens.

The Speaker of the Arab Parliament said these attacks reflect an unacceptable approach of escalation and hostile practices aimed at destabilising security and stability in the region. He noted that such actions contradict international law and the principles of good neighbourliness.

He further explained that these acts represent a blatant violation of the principles of the United Nations Charter and the rules of international law that emphasise respect for the sovereignty of states and non-interference in their internal affairs, and undermine the foundations of security and stability in the region.

Al Yamahi reaffirmed the Arab Parliament’s full support for all measures taken by the UAE to safeguard its national security, protect the capabilities of its people, preserve its sovereignty, and ensure the safety of its territory, noting that these measures constitute a legitimate right guaranteed by international laws and conventions.

He also expressed the Arab Parliament’s appreciation for the determination of the UAE Armed Forces in confronting these attacks with firmness and competence.

Al Yamahi stressed that the continued Iranian violations and provocations pose a threat to Arab national security and undermine prospects for regional stability, calling for a firm Arab and international stance to put an end to such practices and ensure respect for international law and the principles of international relations based on the sovereign equality of states and respect for their territorial integrity.

He concluded his message by expressing his wishes for the continued security, stability, and progress of the UAE under its wise leadership.