Zayed Sports Tournament 2026 concludes with outstanding sporting achievements, strong community spirit

ABU DHABI, 10th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Zayed Sports Tournament 2026, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, concluded successfully after weeks of exciting competitions that brought together athletes, youth, and families in a vibrant celebration of sport, unity, and community engagement.

Inspired by the enduring vision of the UAE’s Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the tournament continues to honour his legacy by promoting values of perseverance, teamwork, and healthy competition.

Over the years, the Zayed Sports Tournament has evolved into one of the UAE’s most dynamic sporting initiatives, supporting youth development, encouraging active lifestyles, and strengthening community bonds through sport.

“The Zayed Sports Tournament embodies the values instilled by our Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed—unity, perseverance, and excellence. Seeing athletes from different backgrounds come together in a spirit of sportsmanship truly reflects the power of sport to inspire, connect communities, and nurture the next generation,” said Lt. Gen. (Rtd) Mohammed H. Al Kaabi, Chairman of Erth Abu Dhabi.

The 2026 edition featured a diverse programme of competitions including football, padel, boxing, chess, swimming, jiu-jitsu, and gymnastics, attracting athletes from across the UAE and the wider region. Throughout the tournament, participants demonstrated impressive skill, dedication, and sportsmanship, making this year’s edition one of the most dynamic and competitive to date.

“Sport has a unique ability to inspire and bring people together. Through the Zayed Sports Tournament, we are proud to provide a platform that empowers young athletes, encourages community participation, and nurtures the sporting talents of tomorrow,” said Shaikha Al Kaabi, Chief Executive Officer of Erth Abu Dhabi.

Among the tournament highlights, Sudanese Club secured the Men’s Football Championship following a thrilling final against Baynounah FC. In the youth categories, Al Wahda FC claimed the Under-12 Football Championship, with Baynounah FC finishing second and Regional Sports in third place. In the Under-16 competition, PE Sports Academy emerged as champions, followed by Wolves FC and Phoenix Sports Academy.

The Padel competitions showcased outstanding teamwork and technical skill. Houda and Jaki Palm won the Women’s Padel title, followed by Izaballa and Ann-Marie in second place and Cato and Vasilena in third. In the Men’s Padel Tournament, Anwar Alyafei and Khaled Alyfaei secured first place, while Samer and Hassen Mayet finished second and Hamad Al Jneibi and Yahya Alkatheeri took third place.

The Boxing competitions delivered thrilling bouts across youth, women’s, and men’s divisions. Youth champions included Khojiakbar Ibragimov (50kg), Mehsen Jamal (60kg), Noor Amjad (70kg), and Neil Vau Rra (80kg). In the Women’s division, gold medals were claimed by Jawaher Gharib (48kg), Nastaran Fathi (54kg), and Emili Rzayeva (65kg). Men’s champions included Abdullah Alsowadi (50kg), Turki Eid (60kg), Kaung Htetzaw (65kg), Farkhodjonov Javokhirbek (70kg), Ali Amro (75kg), Sobirov Ulugbek (80kg), Seyid Seyidov (85kg), and Yousry Rezk (+90kg).

In Chess, Humaidan Mohamed Alzaabi secured first place in the Under-18 Blitz Chess tournament with 6.5 points, followed by Sarvesh Raveender and Obado Sean Adrich. In the Open Blitz category, Gadir Guseinov claimed the title with 7.5 points, while Adam Tukhaev finished second and Basheer Al Qudaimi third.

The Swimming competitions also highlighted strong performances across several age groups. Melissa Thomas and Anthony Kaldas placed first in the 10 & Under girls’ and boys’ categories, while Jaidaa Ali and Yassin Fouad secured first place in the 11–12 division. Winners in the 13–14 category included Gwen Lumanglas and Aleksi Pochetnyi, while Ella Klohnova and Hamza Elmarakby topped the 15 & Over categories.

In Jiu-Jitsu, Dela Riva Al Reem dominated the overall standings with an impressive tally of 8 gold, 10 silver, and 8 bronze medals, followed by The Force Sports in second place, Dela Riva Al Raha in third, and Etizan Fitness in fourth.

The Gymnastics competitions showcased remarkable athletic ability across multiple levels, with champions including Madeleine Fernandez, Alix Tritten, Milin Blomfield, Eliana Baker, Milah Allan, Victoria Ivanova, Farida Fahmy, Leanna Sofia Nevin Suarez, Julia Ivanova, Bella Costello, Hanabi Mizuguchi, Gliaudialis Milana, Arutiunian Varsik, Flynn Heathcote, and Marshall Llanas.

Together, these achievements reflected the exceptional talent, dedication, and sportsmanship displayed throughout the Zayed Sports Tournament 2026.

As the tournament continues to grow each year, it remains a powerful tribute to the legacy of Sheikh Zayed, promoting unity, wellness, and opportunity while inspiring future generations of athletes.

With another successful edition concluded, the Zayed Sports Tournament looks forward to building on this momentum in the years ahead—continuing to empower youth, strengthen communities, and celebrate the unifying power of sport.