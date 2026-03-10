UAE President receives phone call from President of The Gambia condemning Iranian attacks against the UAE

ABU DHABI, 10th March, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call today from His Excellency Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia, who condemned the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and other countries in the region, noting that they constitute a serious violation of state sovereignty and a direct threat to regional security and stability.

President Barrow also expressed The Gambia’s solidarity with the UAE in all measures it is taking to safeguard its security and protect its territorial integrity and the safety of its people.

His Highness thanked the Gambian President for his country’s supportive stance towards the UAE.

Both sides stressed the need for an immediate halt to military action and a return to serious dialogue and diplomacy to avoid further escalation and preserve regional and international security and stability.