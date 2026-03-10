UAE President receives phone call from President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq condemning terrorist attack on UAE Consulate

ABU DHABI, 10th March, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, who condemned the heinous terrorist attack targeting the UAE Consulate General in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

His Excellency Barzani affirmed that the attack on the UAE Consulate constitutes a violation of international norms and conventions that guarantee the protection of diplomatic missions and their premises and represents a dangerous escalation that threatens the safety and security of diplomatic personnel.

During the call, the two sides also discussed the serious developments in the region amid the escalating military actions and their implications for regional security and stability.