Saudi Foreign Minister discusses regional developments with Russian, Pakistani counterparts

RIYADH, 10th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, held two seperate phone calls today with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that during the two calls, emphasis was placed on the importance of continuing coordination and diplomatic efforts to promote peace and stability in the region and beyond.