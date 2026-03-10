Qatar Prime Minister discusses regional military escalation with international officials

DOHA, 10th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, discussed with several international officials the developments of the military escalation in the region and its serious repercussions on regional and international security and stability, as well as ways to resolve all disputes through peaceful means.

Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported that this came during telephone calls received by the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs from Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian Republic; Wang Yi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China, and Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission.

During the calls, the Qatari Prime Minister renewed condemnation of the Iranian attacks on Qatari territory, stressing that they cannot be accepted under any justification or pretext.

He noted that Qatar has consistently sought to distance itself from regional conflicts and has worked to facilitate dialogue between Iran and the international community.