Emirati Doctor’s Day reflects dedication of national medical talents

ABU DHABI, 11th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE today marks Emirati Doctor’s Day, observed annually on 11th March, a national occasion highlighting the dedication and contributions of Emirati doctors in serving the community and advancing healthcare.

The occasion reflects the continued support of the UAE leadership in building an advanced healthcare system aligned with the latest global medical practices and technologies.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Emirati doctors affirmed that national medical professionals play a key role in supporting the development of the healthcare sector and improving medical services through the adoption of advanced practices and the strengthening of the country’s healthcare system in line with the UAE’s vision for a sustainable health sector.

Dr. Salwa Al Kaabi, Consultant Paediatrician at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, said that the role of Emirati doctors extends beyond providing treatment to contributing to medical education, scientific research, and the training of young medical professionals.

She added that Emirati doctors also contribute to building a flexible and innovative healthcare system aligned with international best practices, enhancing community wellbeing and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global healthcare destination.

Dr. Huda Sulaiman Aldhanhani, Consultant in Paediatrics and Infectious Diseases at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, said that infectious diseases represent a strategic medical specialty in the UAE due to their role in protecting national health security.

She explained that the field supports early detection of epidemics and rapid response to public health risks, in addition to strengthening vaccination programmes, combating antimicrobial resistance, and reducing healthcare-associated infections.

Dr. Arwa Albreiki, Consultant in Emergency Medicine at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, said that Emirati Doctor’s Day represents a national milestone reflecting continuous efforts to build national medical expertise and strengthen the country’s healthcare system.

She noted that working in emergency medicine places doctors on the front lines of protecting community health and saving lives, as physicians deal daily with critical medical cases, often serving as the decisive factor between life and death, which requires the highest levels of readiness and professional and humanitarian responsibility.

Dr. Nadya Almatrooshi, Consultant Cardiologist at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said that medicine represents a humanitarian mission focused on saving lives and improving patients’ quality of life.

She noted that the UAE has witnessed notable progress in advanced cardiology, particularly in heart failure treatment programmes and heart transplantation, supported by continued investment in specialised medical expertise and advanced treatment technologies.

Dr. Saeed Almarzooqi, Consultant in Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, said that Emirati doctors in government hospitals continue to enhance healthcare quality by adopting advanced diagnostic and treatment technologies while promoting awareness of prevention and early detection.