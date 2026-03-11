Energy and Infrastructure Ministry achievements advance UAE leadership, sustainability

ABU DHABI, 11th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure announced a set of key achievements supported by measurable results, as part of a comprehensive institutional transformation that strengthened financial sustainability, accelerated legislative development, enhanced energy efficiency, and contributed to advancing the infrastructure, housing, and government services ecosystem, further reinforcing the UAE’s regional and global competitiveness.

Under the financial sustainability pillar, the Ministry implemented a unique operating model to achieve self-sufficiency at the operational budget level during the period 2020–2025. As part of this approach, it established two companies, with a target of reaching six companies by the end of 2026. The Ministry also launched 15 public–private partnership (PPP) projects, with expected revenues exceeding AED40 million by 2027, and signed five agreements with national banks to provide alternative housing financing sources.

In the housing sector, the Ministry introduced an innovative model for financing housing loans, which contributed to closing 12,000 accumulated housing applications and reduced the government budget allocated to housing loans by 100 percent, with financing provided entirely through private sector partnerships. As a result, the housing demand fulfillment rate increased from 34 percent to 94 percent, while the homeownership rate among UAE citizens reached 91 percent, reflecting the effectiveness and sustainability of national housing policies.

In the area of legislation and policies, the Ministry accelerated the development of regulatory frameworks, introducing and developing five new policies and launching four certification schemes over the past five years.

With regard to energy efficiency and demand management, the Ministry launched a national plan extending to 2050 that includes 34 initiatives. It also established the National Team for Energy and Water Demand Management, chaired by the Ministry’s Undersecretary and comprising 30 representatives from 28 entities, in addition to five technical committees, while accelerating the implementation of 16 initiatives over five years across the buildings, transport, industry, and agriculture sectors.

In the buildings sector, the Ministry implemented the first phase of the Federal Government Buildings Energy and Water Consumption Reduction Project, which covers 60 federal government buildings with investments of AED120 million. The project forms part of a broader plan extending to a second phase covering 360 federal buildings, with an estimated cost of AED1 billion, fully financed by the private sector.

The Ministry has also strengthened the transition toward sustainable transport through the establishment of UAEV, which aims to provide a fast and advanced charging infrastructure for electric vehicles across the UAE.

As part of the government transformation agenda, the Ministry shifted from fragmented services to the Government Bundles model. It launched the “Manzili” bundle in collaboration with 24 entities, reducing the number of service entities from 11 to one, required documents from 10 to two, procedures from 14 to three, and required data fields from 32 to just five. The Maritime Transport Bundle also reduced customer effort by 97 percent while serving more than 38,000 commercial vessels. In addition, the Ministry launched its first digital centre powered by advanced technologies, further enhancing customer satisfaction and happiness.

Suhail Mohamad Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said, “The achievements accomplished by the Ministry in recent years represent a true translation of the vision of our wise leadership, which established a proactive and efficient government model built on effective partnerships with the private sector. We have worked to translate this vision into tangible outcomes that strengthen financial sustainability, advance the housing ecosystem, enhance energy efficiency, and accelerate digital transformation - ultimately improving the quality of life for citizens and residents while reinforcing the UAE’s competitiveness at both the regional and global levels.”

He added, “In the coming phase, we look forward to building on these achievements by expanding strategic partnerships, accelerating the implementation of national initiatives through 2050, and adopting innovative solutions that support efficient resource utilisation and the transition toward a green and digital economy. Guided by the support and direction of our wise leadership, we will continue to strengthen a flexible and sustainable government model that anticipates the future and keeps pace with the aspirations of UAE society for greater prosperity, stability, and quality of life.”