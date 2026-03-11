Abu Dhabi hosts Emirati Doctor Forum 2026

ABU DHABI, 11th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi is hosting the 6th Emirati Doctor Forum in conjunction with Emirati Doctor’s Day, observed annually on 11th March. The forum is organised by the Emirates Doctors Initiative in partnership with the UAE Medical Leadership Programme and the UAE National Medical Readiness and Response Programme – Jaheziya, with the participation of healthcare leaders and Emirati physicians from the public and private sectors.

The forum aims to honour Emirati physicians and highlight their scientific, professional and humanitarian contributions, while promoting excellence and innovation in the healthcare sector and supporting the continued development of the UAE’s healthcare system.

The Emirati Doctor Forum serves as a national platform bringing together healthcare leaders and medical professionals to discuss the future of healthcare in the UAE, exchange expertise and showcase the achievements of Emirati doctors in advancing healthcare services and strengthening national readiness to respond to emergencies and disasters.

The programme included a ceremony honouring the winners of the Emirati Doctor Award and presenting the Emirati Doctor Medal to frontline heroes in recognition of their contributions to the healthcare sector.

During the forum, the Family Doctors Initiative was launched in conjunction with the UAE Year of the Family. The initiative aims to train Emirati physicians in family medicine through advanced programmes accredited by the American College of Family Physicians, in partnership with the UAE National Medical Readiness and Response Programme – Jaheziya.

The initiative seeks to strengthen the primary healthcare system and enable Emirati physicians to provide community healthcare services through mobile clinics and mobile field hospitals operating across the UAE.

It will also be implemented in cooperation with the UAE Volunteer and Reserve Medical Team to promote medical volunteerism and expand community healthcare services.

Dr. Adel Abdullah Al Shamri Al Ajmi, CEO of the Zayed Giving Initiative, President of the Emirates Doctors Initiative and Chairman of the Jaheziya Programme, said that Emirati Doctor’s Day represents a national occasion to celebrate Emirati physicians and their dedication to serving the community.

He added that Emirati medical professionals have played an important role in developing the UAE healthcare system and strengthening its readiness to address health challenges, disasters and emergencies.

He noted that the UAE National Medical Readiness and Response Programme has succeeded in building an integrated national system for medical preparedness and response aligned with internationally recognised training standards.