Dawoodi Bohra Community in UAE contributes AED2.1 million in support of Edge of Life campaign

DUBAI, 11th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dawoodi Bohra Community in the UAE announced a contribution of AED2.1 million in support of the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger, launched in Ramadan by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of raising a minimum of AED1 billion to be invested to help fight childhood hunger around the world.

Operating under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger places special focus on children facing the threat of hunger in the world’s most vulnerable communities, particularly in areas of natural disasters and conflicts, with statistics showing that five children under the age of 5 die of malnutrition and hunger around the world every minute.

The campaign is organised in partnership with UNICEF, Save the Children, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), and Action Against Hunger.

Kinana Jamaluddin, Representative of Sultan Al Bohra and Head of the Dawoodi Bohra community in Dubai, stated, “The Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger reflects the noble humanitarian values that define the UAE, and its community’s established culture of giving and generosity, which made it a role model of compassion, tolerance and commitment to philanthropy.”

Jamaluddin added, “It is an honour to join this Ramadan campaign and contribute to achieving its noble humanitarian goals in accordance with the teaching of Islam. We are confident this campaign will significantly add to international efforts aimed at eradicating childhood hunger.”

The Edge of Life campaign to assist five million children from hunger continues to welcome donations and contributions from institutions and individuals across seven main channels including the campaign’s website (www.edgeoflife.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Contributions are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE940340003708472909222).

Contributions via SMS are possible by sending the word “LIFE” to the following du and e& numbers (1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500).

Other possible platforms for donating to the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger are the DubaiNow app and YallaGive.com, under the ‘Donations’ tab for both, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).