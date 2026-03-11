UAE National Orchestra releases musical tribute honouring nation’s defenders

ABU DHABI, 11th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE National Orchestra has released a special musical tribute, titled Men, by God, Truly Men, featuring the poem “Rijal Wallah Rijal” written by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, honouring those who dedicate themselves to protecting the nation.

The performance brings together the orchestra and choir in a gesture of unity and gratitude to those in active service currently defending the nation. The composition sets the President’s poem to music, reflecting the courage, dedication and service of those who safeguard the country and stand in defence of its people.

As the country’s national voice, the orchestra was created to express the nation's cultural sound and bring people together through music. At moments that call for unity, cultural expression can offer a powerful way to reflect shared identity and collective gratitude.

The orchestral arrangement, originally composed by Mohammed Al Ahmed, was orchestrated by the composer and arranger Ahmed El-Mougy, who transformed the poetic text into a sweeping orchestral interpretation, highlighting rich textures and rhythms, while introducing vibrant new orchestral colours. The piece brings together the UAE National Orchestra musicians and choir members, blending traditional rhythmic phrasing with a contemporary symphonic structure.

The performance opens with a choral passage led by the choir, establishing the rhythmic and vocal foundation of the piece before the full orchestra gradually joins. As the composition unfolds, orchestral textures expand the sound, culminating in the addition of soprano voices that introduce a reflective and resonant final layer to the piece.

Noura bint Mohamed Al Kaabi, Minister of State and Chairperson of the UAE National Orchestra, said, “The poem ‘Rijal Wallah Rijal’ reflects the courage, dedication, and service of those who protect the UAE and its people. Through this musical tribute, the UAE National Orchestra expresses the nation’s gratitude and reminds us of the powerful role culture plays in reflecting our shared values and national spirit.”

Sheikha Alia bint Khalid Al Qassimi, Managing Director of the UAE National Orchestra, said, “The UAE National Orchestra carries a responsibility to reflect the voice of the nation through music. In moments like these, that mission becomes especially important. With this performance, we honour those who safeguard the UAE and offer a tribute that reflects the pride, resilience, and unity of our country.”

Rooted in Emirati musical heritage and bringing together musicians from diverse backgrounds, the UAE National Orchestra showcases how orchestral music can reflect the identity and cultural fabric of the UAE.

The tribute is accompanied by a video featuring the orchestra and choir performing the piece and is available across the UAE National Orchestra’s digital channels.