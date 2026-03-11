UAE Team Emirates leads Tirreno-Adriatico race in Italy

ROME, 11th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Isaac Del Toro delivered a courageous ride on the gravel roads of Tuscany to finish second on Stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico, a result that sees the UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider move into the overall race lead and claim the blue leader’s jersey.

The 206km stage from Camaiore to San Gimignano featured multiple gravel sectors in the finale, reminiscent of the nearby Strade Bianche terrain, and produced one of the most dramatic days of racing so far in the “Race of the Two Seas.” Heavy rain and slippery conditions added to the chaos as the peloton hit the sterrato roads in the final kilometres.

The decisive move came with around 5km remaining, when Mathieu van der Poel launched a powerful attack on one of the gravel sectors. Del Toro reacted instantly and was the only rider able to bridge across, soon joined by Giulio Pellizzari to form a three-man leading group that rode clear of the other race favourites.

Despite the difficult terrain and pressure from behind, the trio worked together into the historic hilltop finish in San Gimignano.