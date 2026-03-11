QUBE Development contributes AED2 million to Edge of Life campaign

DUBAI, 11th March, 2026 (WAM) -- QUBE Development announced a contribution of AED2 million in support of the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger, launched in Ramadan by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of raising a minimum of AED1 billion to be invested to help fight childhood hunger worldwide.

The Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger, operating under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for sustainable humanitarian work, which leverages in community engagement and innovative programmes to mobilise efforts and aid underserved communities.

QUBE Development’s contribution is part of a community-wide response to the campaign, which is organised in partnership with UNICEF, Save the Children, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), and Action Against Hunger.

Egor Molchanov, CEO of QUBE Development, stated that supporting the campaign reflects QUBE Development’s commitment to humanitarian initiatives launched every Ramadan by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Molchanov highlighted QUBE Development’s dedication to supporting UAE-led efforts to help underprivileged populations, particularly children facing hunger and malnutrition.

He said, “Contributing to this campaign reflects our deep belief in its noble mission and underscores our humanitarian and social responsibility to support international efforts aimed at safeguarding children’s right to life and healthy growth, and empowering them to lead a better, safer future.”

The campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions from institutions and individuals across seven main channels including the campaign’s website (www.edgeoflife.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Contributions are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE940340003708472909222).

Contributions via SMS are possible by sending the word “LIFE” to the following du and e& numbers (1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500).

Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign to rescue five million children from hunger are the DubaiNow app and YallaGive.com, under the "Donations" tab for both, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).